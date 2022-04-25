Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.98

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

