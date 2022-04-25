Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.33

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Proterra by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

