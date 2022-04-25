ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Position Increased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.26% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TWM traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,105. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

