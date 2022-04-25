ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 4.15% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of KOLD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,735. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $182.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

