ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short by 178.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

RALS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

