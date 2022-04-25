ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.00. 46,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $10,269,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

