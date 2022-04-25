Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.28 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $135.28 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $8.22 or 0.00021081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

