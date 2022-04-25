Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

