Privatix Market Cap Achieves $81,497.66 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $81,497.66 and approximately $33,328.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

