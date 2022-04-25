Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $113.79. 135,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,001. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

