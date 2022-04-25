Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 380 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $199.33. 2,146,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $261.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $580.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.