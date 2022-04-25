Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Neogen by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 388,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,879. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.53. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

