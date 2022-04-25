Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

