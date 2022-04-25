Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.76. 72,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.