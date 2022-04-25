Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

