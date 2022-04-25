Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$86.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,398,999.51. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PD traded down C$5.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$85.70. 59,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$30.45 and a 12-month high of C$107.67.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

