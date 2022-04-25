PolkaCover (CVR) Tops One Day Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.88 or 0.07404311 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars.

