PIXEL 1-Day Volume Tops $1,151.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,147.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00785401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00202419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023443 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

