Piper Sandler Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $600.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $740.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $675.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $360.57 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $360.17 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

