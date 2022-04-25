Piper Sandler Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $121.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.