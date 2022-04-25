Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.97. 36,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,875. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

