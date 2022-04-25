Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.76. 335,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

