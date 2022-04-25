Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 16,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 526,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

