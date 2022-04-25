Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,998 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

