PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

