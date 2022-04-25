PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147,181.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $147,181.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00103919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

