PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 621,500 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,595,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,911,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,458. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

