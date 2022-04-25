PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £128.04 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £128.04 ($166.59).
Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £120 ($156.13).
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £128.73 ($167.49).
LON PAY opened at GBX 577 ($7.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 635.01. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £397.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.
PayPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
