Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,177. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.