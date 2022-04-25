OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

CWEN stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

