OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.10) to GBX 900 ($11.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 462,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

