OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.