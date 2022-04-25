OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Anthem accounts for about 1.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.95.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $20.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.63. The company had a trading volume of 956,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,237. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day moving average is $449.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

