OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $41.67. 4,065,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.