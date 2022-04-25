OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after acquiring an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,450,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

