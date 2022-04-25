OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $135.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.