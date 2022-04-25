OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.