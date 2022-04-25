OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,017,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 3,760,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

