OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Infosys comprises about 1.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 11,983,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

