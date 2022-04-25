OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $12.89 on Friday, hitting $474.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,860. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

