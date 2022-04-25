OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,096. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.