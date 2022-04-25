OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 780,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

