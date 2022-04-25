OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

