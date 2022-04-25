OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $256,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 6,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

