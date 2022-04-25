OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Wayfair by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

NYSE W traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. 23,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.70. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

