OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 61.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

