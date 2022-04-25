OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $112,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.