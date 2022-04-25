OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Amdocs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 102,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.02. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,829. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

