OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 201,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.30. 39,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

