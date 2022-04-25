OMG Network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00011148 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $629.76 million and $90.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.